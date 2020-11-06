Former Vice President Joe Biden has widened his lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia to 4,235 votes after Gwinnett County uploaded 7,083 ballots into the state results system on Friday afternoon.
The additional ballots from Gwinnett are estimated to have widened Biden's lead in Georgia by somewhere between 2,600 and 2,800 votes.
The ballots have been anticipated for days and included about 4,400 absentee ballots delivered to elections officials on Tuesday, as well as more than 450 ballots from an early voting site that had to be re-scanned and thousands of votes that had to be re-adjudicated because of the software glitch on election night.
But the uploaded ballots did not change any outcomes. Biden had already taken the lead in Georgia overnight after ballots from Clayton County were uploaded.
Elsewhere, Carolyn Bourdeaux is still leading in the 7th Congressional District race, and state legislative and local race outcomes remained unchanged.
The additional ballots were also not enough to change the outcome in Gwinnett County's transit referendum, although they did tighten the results very slightly.
The "No" votes in the transit referendum make up 50.14% of the votes cast. That's a lead of 1,093 "No" votes over the "Yes" votes.
In all, there were 199,144 "No" votes and 198,051 "Yes" votes cast in the referendum after the update on Friday.
Gwinnett officials must still add the results from absentee ballots that had issues such as signature mismatches or missing signatures, as well as provisional and overseas and military ballots.
There were still more than 800 absentee ballots that had to be counted as of 5:30 p.m. It was not clear how many of the other types of ballots were left to be counted. There had been about 1,000 provisional ballots cast, but it's not clear how many of those were fixed by the deadline on Friday.
Early Friday afternoon, county officials said there were 521 out of 789 absentee ballots that lacked signatures that had been corrected, and 280 out of 425 absentee ballots that had signature mismatch issues that had been fixed.
Absentee voters who had issues and needed to fix with their ballots, as well as voters who cast provisional ballots, had until 5 p.m. Friday to fix those issues in order for them to be counted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.