Local ICU nurses and staff who have been working long hours deal with patients during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic recently got a warm meal as a sign of appreciation from employees at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties’ Suwanee/Duluth Office.
The office’s employees raised funds to pay for more than 50 meals for workers at Northside Hospital Gwinnett, formerly known as Gwinnett Medical Center, through the Meal Bridge program. The meals were delivered during National Nurses Week in May.
“(Northside Hospital Gwinnett) is the largest hospital in our county, and they do so much for the communities that we serve,” said Andy Willis, senior vice president and managing broker of the Suwanee/Duluth Office. “Those in the healthcare industry are sacrificing so much for everyone, and I am so happy that my team and I were able to take the time to recognize their incredible work. We cannot thank them enough.”
The meals provided to hospital workers came from Smokin’ Gold BBQ in Lilburn, with Berkshire Hathaway HomeService Georgia Properties Estate Specialist Marta Rodriguez organizing the effort.
“All of us at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties are deeply grateful to the healthcare workers who are working tirelessly to help keep our communities safe,” said Rick Swan, vice president and co-managing broker of the Suwanee/Duluth Office. “A special shout out to the Amazing ICU Nurses at Northside Hospital Gwinnett. Thanks for all that you do!”
As the food was delivered by employees of Smokin’ Gold, several Berkshire Hathaway associates were also on hand to show their support by holding posters to thank the ICU nurses for their work.
“Being able to witness the heroism displayed by our healthcare workers has been incredible,” Rodriguez said. “I am so proud of the way that our office came together to support our community’s healthcare workers while also helping local businesses. I look forward to doing this again very soon.”
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties President and CEO Dan Forsman said, “As a citizen of Gwinnett County, I know firsthand the remarkable impact that this hospital and all who work there have on our community. Our country’s healthcare workers and first responders have continued to work selflessly for people they don’t even know, that is something that I will never take for granted. I am proud of our Suwanee/Duluth Office for pouring into our community and I am humbled to have them all a part of our team.”
