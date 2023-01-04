Berkmar_Teacher.png

Berkmar Middle School's Rebekah Blankenship (center) was recently named a recipient of the June Bryant Teacher of Promise Award by the Georgia Council for Social Studies.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools

Rebekah Blankenship, an eighth grade social studies teacher at Berkmar Middle School, was recently named a recipient of the June Bryant Teacher of Promise Award by the Georgia Council for Social Studies.

The award recognizes a beginning social studies teacher who shows exceptional promise in the field of teaching social studies. Recipients of the honor must demonstrate efforts toward the improvement of student learning and engagement in social studies and implement activities that demonstrate the beginnings of service and foster the development of democratic values and citizenship in the classroom, school, and community.