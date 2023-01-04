Rebekah Blankenship, an eighth grade social studies teacher at Berkmar Middle School, was recently named a recipient of the June Bryant Teacher of Promise Award by the Georgia Council for Social Studies.
The award recognizes a beginning social studies teacher who shows exceptional promise in the field of teaching social studies. Recipients of the honor must demonstrate efforts toward the improvement of student learning and engagement in social studies and implement activities that demonstrate the beginnings of service and foster the development of democratic values and citizenship in the classroom, school, and community.
Additionally, the teacher seeks out and uses multiple sources to enhance social studies instruction while engaging in ongoing professional development.
During her first two years of teaching, Blankenship has demonstrated the ability to develop and implement engaging lessons for students, her principal said.
"We are so fortunate to have Ms. Blankenship as a teacher at BMS. She has been a great addition to our team and is so deserving of this honor," Berkmar Middle School Principal Kaneshia Dorsan said.
