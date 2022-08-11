Berkmar High School went on lockdown shortly before classes were set to dismiss for the day after a weapon was reported to be seen on campus on Thursday afternoon, according to a letter Principal Durant Williams sent out to parents.
Two students got into a fight at the school, and during that altercation, a third student told officials that they saw a weapon. Williams' letter did not specify whether it was a knife, a firearm or some other type of weapon. It also did not specify whether it was being carried by one of the two students involved in the fight or by a different individual.
"Following our safety protocols, the school was placed in a hard lockdown while our school police investigated," Williams said. "I want to reassure you, no one was hurt, and no weapon was found. The lockdown was lifted after 45 minutes once school police completed a thorough search.
"As always, the safety and security of your children is our top priority."
The letter did not specify what disciplinary sanctions the students involved in the fight. When Gwinnett County Public Schools officials were asked about the lockdown, they directed the Daily Post to the letter from Williams.
