OutstandingAmericanHistoryTeacher2023.jpg

The Philadelphia Winn Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored Berkmar High School teacher Lloyd Williams (left) with its Outstanding Teacher in American History Award.

 Special Photo

The Philadelphia Winn Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored Berkmar High School teacher Lloyd Williams with its Outstanding Teacher in American History Award.

Club officials said the award is determined "by the candidate’s knowledge of American history and the readiness that it is shared with students, the spirit of patriotism and loyal support for our country and constitutional government, the ability to relate history to modern life" and that the teacher require excellence at all times from students and enjoy a good rapport with them.