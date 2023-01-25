The Philadelphia Winn Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored Berkmar High School teacher Lloyd Williams with its Outstanding Teacher in American History Award.
Club officials said the award is determined "by the candidate’s knowledge of American history and the readiness that it is shared with students, the spirit of patriotism and loyal support for our country and constitutional government, the ability to relate history to modern life" and that the teacher require excellence at all times from students and enjoy a good rapport with them.
The award includes a certificate, a monetary award and a challenge coin that states the DAR objectives of historic preservation, patriotism and education.
Williams has taught at Berkmar High School for 16 years. He represented his school in the “American History” grant, which led to his leading workshops and presentations to other teachers of history.
According to the Philadelphia Winn Chapter, Williams personally developed much of the material for several electives in the social studies field, including contemporary and controversial issues as well as ethnic studies, all in an effort to provide a meaningful experience for his students that will carry them into adulthood as lifelong learners.
Williams' colleagues stress what an interactive and innovative approach he uses to engage his students, as well as his generosity to fellow teachers, sharing the content he has created for student treasure hunts and the means to understand events such as the American Revolution, the War of 1812, Westward Expansion as well as many more current and important events that make up our American history.
Williams will now be considered as a candidate for the DAR State OTAH award, which will be announced in February.
