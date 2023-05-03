Naval_Medical_Forces.jpeg

Lt. j.g. Sarah Stalsworth, a Lawrenceville native, is a small but important part of Navy Medicine, comprised of about 44,000 military and civilian health care professionals.

Stalsworth, a health care administrator who joined the Navy seven years ago, helps medical forces meet readiness, training and operational requirements across a spectrum of military operations at Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) at the Naval Medical Center military treatment facility in Portsmouth, Va.

