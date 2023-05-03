...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA FOR GUSTY WINDS AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
* Affected Area...Portions of north and central Georgia.
* Timing...Wednesday afternoon into the evening.
* Winds...Northwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity values from 22
to 25 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
Lt. j.g. Sarah Stalsworth, a Lawrenceville native, is a small but important part of Navy Medicine, comprised of about 44,000 military and civilian health care professionals.
Stalsworth, a health care administrator who joined the Navy seven years ago, helps medical forces meet readiness, training and operational requirements across a spectrum of military operations at Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) at the Naval Medical Center military treatment facility in Portsmouth, Va.
Navy Medicine provides medical support in the water, on land and in the air for the warfighter.
“Warfighters are our most important weapon system,” said U.S. Navy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham in a news release. “We prepare and sustain that system. When the warfighter is having their worst day, our high-performing people will be at their best.”
NMFL, headquartered in Portsmouth since 1830, delivers medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public heath crises. NMFL provides oversight for 21 NMRTCs, logistics, and public health and dental services throughout the East Coast, U.S. Gulf Coast, Cuba, Hawaii, Europe and the Middle East.
A 2012 graduate of Berkmar High School, Stalsworth joined the Navy because she said she wasn’t interested in going right to college after high school.
“I wanted to serve my country and see what was out there,” she said. “… Commissioning as an officer after six years of enlisted service has been my proudest achievement so far.”
