Berkmar High School construction students will compete against programs from other schools in a regional construction contest next month.
The Northeast GeorgiaSkills Challenge is hosted by Associated General Contractors of Georgia in partnership with Carroll Daniels Construction Company. Construction students will begin competing at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 7 at Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center at 1855 Calvary Church Road in Gainesville.
Competitions are focused on six skill categories — blueprint reading, broadcast news production, cabinet making, carpentry, construction career displays, electrical, HVAC, masonry, plumbing, TeamWorks and welding.
“AGC Georgia’s Skills Challenge is a great way for students to showcase their skills in a unique and involved way,” said Patrick Mahaffey, the construction teacher at Berkmar High School. “It is humbling to watch these kids apply their skills during the competition and receive real-life experience as part of the process. We appreciate all of the support and effort the construction industry puts into this event, so our students can thrive and advance in the construction industry.”
Berkmar's construction program is one of 16 that will participate in the competition. This event also prepares students who go on to compete in the regional SkillsUSA event in January. Winners of the regional event participate in the state SkillsUSA competition in early March at the Georgia World Congress Center.