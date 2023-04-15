A federal grand jury has indicted a Berkeley Lake man, who has been missing for two-and-a-half years, on multiple counts of wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering for his role in a $10 million investment fraud scheme.
Christopher Burns, 40, was previously charged with one count of mail fraud in October 2020, but had disappeared a month earlier, having not been seen since he left his home the day before he was supposed to hand over documents about his businesses to the Securities and Exchange Commission in September 2020. The FBI is searching for Burns.
On April 11, the grand jury indicted him on 10 counts of wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud, and four counts of money laundering.
“Burns obtained then violated the trust of his clients to fund his lavish lifestyle,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “He betrayed investors and stole their savings with promises of safe investments that would yield high rates of return. Individuals who brazenly cheat their clients should expect to be held accountable. The authorities are continuing to search for Burns, and anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the FBI.”
The U.S. Department of Justice said Burns was a financial advisor who conducted business through four different companies, including Investus Advisers LLC, Investus Financial LLC, Dynamic Money, and Peer Connect LLC.
Federal officials said Burns promised investors that their money would be used to fund loans to businesses that needed financing, and that there would be no risk involved because collateral and personal guarantees would protect the investments. In reality, Burns was allegedly using money from the investors to both pay back other investors, fund his business and pay for a lavish lifestyle.
Burns is accused of defrauding investors of at least $10 million, according to the Department of Justice.
“Ponzi schemes, such as the one Burns carried out, inflict emotional and financial damage on its victims,” said James E. Dorsey, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta Field Office. “IRS Criminal Investigation and our federal law enforcement partners are committed to removing unscrupulous financial advisors from our financial system and ensuring they are brought to justice.”
Keri Farley, the special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, added, “Financial crimes of this nature can cause significant disruptions to the lives of those who are victimized, and the FBI is dedicated to holding these criminals accountable.”
Although Burns has been missing since September 2020, his vehicle was found abandoned, with three cashier's checks worth a total of more than $78,000 inside, in Dunwoody.
Anyone who has information about Burns' whereabouts is asked to call the FBI Atlanta field office 770-216-3000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.