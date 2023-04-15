A federal grand jury has indicted a Berkeley Lake man, who has been missing for two-and-a-half years, on multiple counts of wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering for his role in a $10 million investment fraud scheme.

Christopher Burns, 40, was previously charged with one count of mail fraud in October 2020, but had disappeared a month earlier, having not been seen since he left his home the day before he was supposed to hand over documents about his businesses to the Securities and Exchange Commission in September 2020. The FBI is searching for Burns.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

