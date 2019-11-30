Benton House of Grayson received a trophy for sharing more than 1,000 hugs in just five days. The event was held to highlight the need for contact and connection in seniors.
“We want to bring more awareness about the importance of human contact for seniors and how it improves physical and emotional health,” said Julia Banks, regional Director of Media Relations for Principal Senior Living Group. “Loss of a spouse, siblings or peers combined with increased isolation can make seniors vulnerable to missing physical contact that is essential for good physical and mental health.”
Benton House of Grayson is located at 2270 Loganville Hwy. For more information, visit bentonhouse.com.