Voters in Gwinnett County Commission District 3 finally know what the general election matchup for that commission seat will look like.
In the Republican primary for the open seat, Ben Archer defeated Matt DeReimer by a margin of 53.22% to 46.78%. Meanwhile, Jasper Watkins III will once again be the Democratic Party's nominee for the seat after he defeated Derrick Wilson in the Democratic primary by a margin of 52.03% to 47.97%.
Watkins was the Democratic nominee for the seat in 2016, when he nearly defeated Commissioner Tommy Hunter in the general election. Hunter did not run for re-election this year.
Watkins and Archer will now face each other in the general election in November.
The results are unofficial until certified by elections officials.
