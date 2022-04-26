The Dough Dudes claimed the top prize, but it was a local nonprofit and the dough raised for it that was the big winner this past weekend.
The Family Promise of Gwinnett Bed Race returned to the Lawrenceville Square on Saturday, with 10 teams competing and more than $40,000 raised for the nonprofit that helps fight against homelessness.
Cosmos Dough Dudes, representing Cosmos Pizza, narrowly edged Viastat to win the competition, while McKendree United Methodist church won the youth division.
The PDI Plungers were honored for best original design of a bed and also won the People’s Choice Award. The Pigs In A Blanket team raised the most money, bringing in $12,000 to help the cause.
“After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Family Promise of Gwinnett Bed Race came back in full force with our 11th annual event,” said Carol Love, who is executive director of the nonprofit. “Family Promise of Gwinnett is about mobilizing the community to help us reach our mission of ending family homelessness one family at a time.
“Our teams mobilized their beds and put on a great show for all to see. The excitement and creativity the teams brought to the event made it one for the history books. We are grateful for the support of our sponsors, many of which are based in Gwinnett County.”
The money raised from the event will go to Promise Haven, program which provides shelter for families with children who are experiencing the crisis of homelessness. Families participate in a 30- to 90-day program that provides shelter, food, hospitality, case management and life skills classes to help families move toward independent living.
“We are able to do this with the help of community volunteers,” Love said.
