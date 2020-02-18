Beauty Baldwin's name is literally synonymous with elections in Gwinnett County.
Her name was recently added to the county's voter registration and elections building in Lawrenceville after all. She's also been on the Gwinnett County Board of Registrations and Elections, as one of two representatives of the Gwinnett Democratic Party, since the year Bill Clinton was elected to his second term as president and Atlanta hosted the Summer Olympics.
But Baldwin will soon take a step back from her involvement in Gwinnett's elections affairs. She announced at the elections board meeting Tuesday that she will retire after more than 23 years on the board as soon as the local Democratic Party names someone to replace her, possibly by the end of this month.
"It is not a surprise to most of you who've known me for awhile, but it's been 23 years and that's a long time," Baldwin said during the meeting. "I decided it was a good time for me to retire from the board after so many years."
Baldwin's decision to retire from the elections board is a shock for a few reasons. One of which is her legacy in Gwinnett, both as a former Buford City Schools superintendent and in her involvement in several other areas of the community.
The other reason is that she's just been on the elections board for a long time, serving as a constant for the board for more than two decades.
Former Gwinnett Democratic Party Chairman Stephen Day, who now serves with Baldwin as one of the party's two representatives on the elections board, praised her for her service on the board, calling her a "great friend and a great mentor."
Day was the first chairman of the local Democratic Party to appoint Baldwin to sit on the elections board, way back in late 1996. It's a decision that he said was a "pleasure" to make.
"She has served continuously under all of the Democratic chairs since then, so that speaks to her professionalism and the respect that has from everybody who knows and, in our case, loves her," Day said as he turned to address Baldwin.
"We'll miss you but we know you'll always be there for advice and we appreciate you for that very much. Love you and thank you for your service."
Baldwin said she officially put her plans to retire in writing and handed her resignation letter to Gwinnett Democratic Party Chairwoman Bianca Keaton in January.
"She knows I've been thinking about it for a long time but I finally gave her my letter because I knew I had to do it in writing," Baldwin said. "She was already thinking of somebody, I'm sure."
The longtime elections board member said she will stay on the board until the Democratic Party names someone to fill her seat. The elections board is made up of two Democratic Party appointments, two Republican Party appointments and a fifth member who is chosen by the other four members.
Baldwin said she is also scaling back some of her involvement on other community boards, but she didn't rule out the possibility of continuing to attend elections board meetings.
"I won't have to come, but I will probably come," she said after Tuesday's board meeting.
The difference will be that, when she attends elections board meetings in the future, it will be merely as an interested citizen sitting in the audience rather than as one of the decision makers.
