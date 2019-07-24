Gwinnett County Sheriff’s deputy Justice Gore says he became a car enthusiast long before he could legally drive.
“I have been building cars for as long as I can remember,” said Gore, 25, who joined the sheriff’s office three years ago. “I bought my first car when I was 13 years old. I cleaned up job sites for my father’s construction company to make money for cars and bought a third-generation Camaro with no engine, and over the next few months I put the car together.”
By the time he could legally drive, Gore — who said he’s built, sold and bought some 40 cars — would travel from his home in Hoschton to Lawrenceville to attend meetings of the sheriff’s office’s Explorer group, which gives high school students a first-hand look at many of the department’s functions. And it was through the Explorers that he learned about Beat the Heat.
“I would definitely consider myself a product of the program,” said Gore, who along with Sr. Lt. Mark Welch and Deputy Richard Younker comprise the local Beat the Heat program.
Beat the Heat is part of a national initiative — started in 1992 — to educate young drivers about the perils of street racing and alcohol- and drug-influenced driving. The program in recent years has unfortunately has been moved to add a distracted driving component to its curriculum. The Gwinnett sheriff’s office became a chapter in 2011.
Deputy Shannon Volkodav, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said the program is open for any first-responders to join and is run by the deputies in their own time with their own vehicles (and they’ll be adding to their modest fleet soon).
She adds that one of the more difficult aspects of the job is witnessing the results of vehicle accidents that could have easily been avoided.
“As first responders, we see the results of horrific accidents caused by street racing, distracted driving and DUIs, so we have a very clear understanding of the critical nature of these problems,” she said. “Some of the most horrific scenes I’ve been part of involve car accidents – terrible accident scenes, and it’s heartbreaking whenever someone is seriously injured or killed.
“But it’s particularly heartbreaking when the accident could have been prevented when it was caused by someone who is street racing or DUI or playing on their cell phone and their careless driving resulted in someone’s death.”
The deputies take their souped-up vehicles to various car shows and events to talk up the Beat the Heat program and they can occasionally be found at the Atlanta Dragway in Commerce, putting their rides to the test, all in the name of safer motoring.
Gore said that the dragway – home of the iconic Southern Nationals drag-racing extravaganza every May – holds Last Friday Legal Drags, where for $20, you can “bring whatever you’ve got and race whoever you want.”
“That’s how we reach our target crowd,” he said. “Some nights it’s impossible to get in the track because there are so many people there. The whole point of the program is to beat the heat. They race us and they want to win.”
“These cars are a big draw at these events,” said Volkavod, who added that the program doesn’t use taxpayer funds but is helped greatly by the generosity of local supporting businesses. “When you attend racing events and events related to racing, that’s exactly the audience you want to attract – the people who have a need for speed. Those are the people at the racetrack. They like to see fast cars. So you have to have something to attract them to your table so you can talk to them about the dangers of distracted driving and street racing and DUI and drug and alcohol use.”
Unfortunately, the Beat the Heat’s “target crowd” is involved in way too many traffic fatalities. According to Gwinnett Beat the Heat-supplied statistics, motor vehicle accidents are the leading cause of death for teens, who account for 7 percent of all drivers on the road but 14 percent of all fatal accidents.
Gore said he enjoyed Beat the Heat as a teenager because it gave him an opportunity to “tinker with cars.” He’s been involved in the program as a deputy for the past two years and is currently working on a 1970 Chevrolet Nova to use in the program. Gore believes the outreach is making a difference and he’s having a good time at it.
“Nothing makes me happier,” he said. “One of the big benefits of being part of the Beat the Heat program is a good way for us to humanize the badge. It’s of benefit for us when people come out and see that we just like racecars and aren’t different from anybody else. We’re more than happy to build racecars out of our pocket and go play with them. At the end of the day, we’re having just as much fun as the people racing against us.”
For more information on the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office’s Beat the Heat program, visit www.bthgwinnett.org