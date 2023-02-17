The first 100 customers at Japanese cream puff restaurant chain Beard Papa's newest location in Duluth will receive a free gift when the pastry shop opens later this month.
Beard Papa's is set to open its new location at 3350 Steve Reynolds Blvd, Suite 103 in unincorporated Duluth at 10 a.m. on Feb. 25
It will be the pastry chain's third location in Georgia, and its second in Gwinnett County. Its first location in the state opened in Peachtree Corners' Town Center district a few years ago. There is an additional location in Sandy Springs.
“We are thrilled to bring Beard Papa's unforgettable cream puffs to Duluth!” Beard Papa’s Duluth representative "Estaban" said in a statement. “Whether you're a long-time fan or a first-timer, we are confident that Beard Papa's will become your favorite go-to for a quick treat, to meet with friends or your next big event.”
The first 100 people who show up at Beards Papa's Duluth on Feb. 25 will receive a special gift.
Popular local foodie influencers and neighboring business owners are scheduled to make appearances on the opening day. There will also be grand opening day offers.
Beard Papa's lets customers choose from one of eight different types of puff shells, and then chose a cream filling that is inserted in the shell in front of them. The chain also has cheesecake, chocolate fondant, other types of pastries, and exclusive blended drinks on its menu.
“The cream puffs are baked fresh on-site daily and are some of the largest cream puffs you will ever experience," franchise Marketing Director Mark Nathan said. "The all-natural recipe is simply addicting. I’ve never met anyone that has tried Beard Papa’s that doesn’t crave it again the days following.
“The product is unique in that there is nothing else like it on the market. From the high-quality ingredients used in the custard filling to the puff shells that are freshly baked throughout the day, the Beard Papa’s experience is unmatched.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
