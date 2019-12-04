A ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday celebrated the unofficial expansion of the Gwinnett County Police Department's resources near the cities of Loganville and Grayson.
The police department marked the imminent opening of its new Bay Creek Precinct on Tuesday with a ceremony and remarks from new Police Chief Tom Doran.
The precinct, set to officially open Dec. 14, is the sixth precinct for the police department. It's the first precinct named not for its location — such as North, East, South, West and Central. Bay Creek Precinct gets its name from the park that is located next to it.
The Bay Creek Precinct is located at 185 Ozora Road in unincorporated Loganville. The facility includes the precinct itself, which will encompass 12,500 square feet of space, and an alternate 911 center, which will cover approximately 6,200 square feet.
In November, the police department offered a detailed look at the modified patrol zones which incorporated the new district. The width of the district extends from Lawrenceville's eastern city limits to the eastern corner of Gwinnett County. It's northern-most borders in Gwinnett County are near Dacula and the southern regions extend past Snellville's city limits and stop short of the southern-most corner of Gwinnett County.
The precinct will cover one of the fastest-growing areas in the county near Grayson, which does not have its own city police department.