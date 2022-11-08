Award-winning pastry chef Newton Shin is more than ready for the Friday grand opening of Basquia Bakery in the new Mega Mart on Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.
“My body hurts,” said Shin. “This is so much work … I’m pretty sure my kitchen crew is exhausted, too.”
The native of Korea, who grew up in Hawaii, serves as the executive chef of Basquia Bakery, a brand of Mega Mart, which was founded in 1975 in South Korea (where 16 stores are located), employs 1,500 people and had sales of $630 million in 2021.
There are currently three Mega Mart locations in the United States; the first opened in Sunnyvale, California, in the spring of 2020 and the second opened in Fremont, Calif., in September.
Shin, who was named Southern California Restaurant Writers’ Pastry Chef of the Year for 2013 and 2014 (winning over more than 4,000 candidates), said that Basquia Bakery will take up some 6,000 square feet of Mega Mart’s 160,000-square foot store. He added that more than 240 different items — ranging from pastries to cakes to bread — will be available in the bakery.
“We are best known for fusion baking, part-American, part-Asian and part-European,” said Shin, who has been in Gwinnett for the past six weeks preparing the bakery’s launch and will spend a couple of weeks a month here once the store is up and running. “When I combine all that into one, you have flavor and softness and less sugar. We are also launching gluten-free items — one whole showcase will be full of gluten-free products. We should have 40 to 45 different gluten-free pastries and cakes.”
The bakery will also handle custom orders, like birthday, wedding and anniversary cakes.
“If a customer brought me a picture of any cake from the website and if I can’t make it, I’ll give them a cake free,” said Shin. “I love the challenge and people can challenge me all they want.”
Shin began plying his trade in 1986 when his mother sold three restaurants she owned in Hawaii and opened a bakery. He learned under a revolving series of five-star chefs hailing from the United States and Korea. He also completed culinary school in Hawaii.
“The training I got was from seven teachers, all five-star chefs from Korea and America,” Shin said. “One would come in for about six months and train me and then my mother would bring in another chef to teach me. I took what I could from those seven chefs and that was my training.”
When asked for his signature dishes in the kitchen, Shin said, “My specialties are on the cake and pastry side. With a cake, if you have to chew it, you’re not getting a perfect cake. When it melts in your mouth, you know your chef can bake well. With our strawberry (cake), the only thing you should have to chew is the fruit — that’s how soft my cakes are.”
As part of its grand opening, Basquia Baker will give free cakes to its first 100 customers and every customer will receive a complimentary goodie. Shin said the bakery will employ nearly two dozen people, with most working full-time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.