This week, a Buford businessman kicked off his bid to be the new representative for a House seat that includes northern Gwinnett County and southern Hall County.
Barry Sanders, who owns a medical equipment company in Buford, announced that he will run as a Republican for the House District 30 seat. The seat was moved into Gwinnett County as part of legislative redistricting approved by the General Assembly in November and does not have an incumbent running for it.
Sanders is the second Republican to announce plans to seek the seat. Derrick McCollum previously announced he would run for what had been House District 103 prior to redistricting, and has since announced he will run for House District 30.
One of key parts of Sanders' platform is the elimination of Georgia's income tax.
“It will be my mission when I am elected to eliminate the state income tax and replace it with a more equitable consumption tax modeled after Tennessee and Florida," Sanders said in a statement. "This will benefit those most impacted by income taxes which are the hard-working families that make up majority of the 30th district. The current tax system is a relic from the days of the depression and there are better ways to increase state revenues to pay for teacher raises while reducing the tax burden to working families while also making us more competitive.”
Sanders is a member of the Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter's executive board and has been vice-president of the Buford Business Alliance. He is also a member of the South Hall Rotary Club and the Gainesville Masonic Lodge No. 219 and has been active in the Hall and Gwinnett Republican Parties as as serving as a delegate to the Georgia Republican convention. His company primarily services devices used at Northeast Georgia Medical Center's Gainesville and Braselton campuses.
“I have seen the needs of our community first hand; I have been on the frontlines helping our veterans, the less fortunate, the homeless, our seniors, and primarily our kids. Every day I wake up and look to make a positive impact, to make this district a better place to live, work, and grow up. I will bring that same energy and passion to help others in the state legislature so that seniors do not have to choose between their medication and food, veterans do not become homeless, students are not indoctrinated or small business owners don't have to go out of business because of vaccine mandates or labor shortages”.
Sanders' campaign has set up a website at www.voteforbarrysanders.com and a Facebook page at facebook.com/barrysandersforstatehouse.
