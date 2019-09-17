Barrow County Schools officials are investigating allegations that one of their bus drivers had a gun and bullets in her purse on a bus at one of the district's schools.
Barrow County Sheriff's Office Maj. Ryan Sears said Statham resident Mary Jo Hall, 59, has been arrested and is expected to be charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds.
School system officials said Hall has been placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation. The gun discovery was reported to law enforcement and the school district by officials at Sims Academy of Innovation and Technology in Winder.
"There was never a threat of violence," the district said in a statement. "Law enforcement is currently conducting an investigation. Sims continued a normal day of learning.
"Barrow County Sheriff’s Office determined the purse and its contents belonged to the school bus driver who was taken into custody and charges are pending."
Sears and district officials said a student found the purse on a bus and attempted to find out who it belonged to so it could be returned. That is when the student discovered the gun and bullets inside the purse, according to Sears.
The discovery was immediately reported to school officials by the student, according to the district and the Sheriff's Office.
"When the school took possession of the purse they immediately notified the Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer and upon further investigation, it was determined that the purse and its contents belonged to Mary Jo Hall," Sears said.
Sears affirmed the district's stance that there was no threat to the school.
"At no time were the students or faculty in any danger," he said. "This is an isolated incident that was handled immediately upon the front office being notified of the weapon."