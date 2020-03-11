Police have arrested a suspect linked to a homicide investigation that began March 8 when police found a trail of blood outside a home leading to a woman's dead body.
The Barrow County Sheriff's Department arrested 46-year-old William Andrew Kinsey, the alleged boyfriend of the victim, 36-year-old Brittnie Aaron Patterson.
Kinsey was placed under arrest after the initial investigation at the scene and he was charged with serious injury by motor vehicle and reckless driving
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office discovered Patterson's body on the floor of a home in Statham on Sunday morning.
Police said at approximately 8:01 a.m., deputies were called to 88 Goldshore Way in Statham when a neighbor reported a trail of blood from the driveway to the entrance of the residence. When deputies arrived, they noticed dark stains suspected as being blood on the driveway and some were in the shape of a human foot which led to the front door of the home.
Deputies saw more blood on the floor inside of the residence through a window near the front door. Deputies entered the home and found Patterson on the floor. Deputies then secured the scene and contacted the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division for assistance.
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Statham Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working on this incident. Police said the incident is an on-going investigation and there is no danger to the public at this time.
