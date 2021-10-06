Although he doesn’t need reminding, Barrow County resident Robert Loftin said he thinks about his late wife Judith Hill Loftin just about every time he gets in his car.
In early September, the interchange at Georgia Highway 316 and Highway 81 North was dedicated to his wife, a longtime Barrow County school counselor who died in 2017. The dedication ceremony for the Judy Hill Loftin LPC Memorial Interchange was held Sept. 4 at W. Clair Harris Stadium on the Winder-Barrow High School campus.
“I go through that interchange almost every day,” Loftin said. “I think of her almost every day and if I ever don’t and I go through that intersection, my memory is jogged.”
The great-great granddaughter of local historical figure Carter Hill, Judith Loftin grew up on a homestead on Punkin Junction Road and for 35 years lived in the house next door to the homestead, which is about a half-mile from the interchange.
Employed by the Barrow County School System for three decades, Loftin served as a guidance counselor at Bramblett Elementary, Winder-Barrow Middle and Winder-Barrow High. In 2003, she was named Middle School Counselor of the Year for her district, and later was named Middle School Counselor of the Year for the entire state.
She was also an active member of Alpha Delta Kappa, the National Association of Educators and the Georgia Association of Educators. A Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), Loftin was a member of the American School Counselors Association and the Georgia School Counselors Association.
She was a 35-year member of Winder First United Methodist Church, where she led the children’s choir, taught fifth-grade Sunday School and contributed to the Women’s Circles of the church. She was also active in the Pilot Club of Winder and the Winder Women’s Club and was a member and president of the Barrow Regional Medical Center Auxiliary. She was also a member and trustee of the Barrow County Historical Society and was a Barrow County Museum Docent.
“She has always been my hero,” said Robert Loftin of his wife.
The move to dedicate the interchange in Judith Loftin’s name was a project that took several years, Robert Loftin said, adding that he’s grateful to Georgia Rep. Terry England of Auburn, who along with colleagues Houston Gaines of Athens and Tom Kirby of Loganville introduced legislation for the interchange.
“Terry England did a yeoman’s job getting that thing through,” Loftin said. “It took more than two years to do it. But he did it and that was great. He was also at the dedication.”
“… It is abundantly fitting and proper that this remarkable and distinguished Georgian be recognized appropriately by dedicating an interchange in her memory,” read the resolution the Georgia Legislature approved to erect and maintain signs for the interchange.
Once the resolution was approved, it took a little more time to schedule the dedication ceremony, Loftin said.
“Our son (Will) works in the film industry,” he said. “He’s a sound engineer and mixer, and when he gets a project started he’s a one-man show and he can’t get off. So we put this off about five weeks in order to find a Saturday when he could do it.”
Approximately 50 people – including the Loftin’s children Will and Marie (Riggan), high school classmates, Barrow Regional Auxiliary members, representatives from the school system and friends from church – attended the dedication ceremony.
“There were about 50 people there, and it was very gratifying,” Loftin said. “It worked out perfectly. I was worried we would have rain because we’d been having showers off and on that week. And it could have been hot. But it was warm, and I had plenty of water out there for people…Many educators she had known and worked with over the years were there – when you’re there 30 years you meet a lot of people.”
Loftin admitted the dedication ceremony brought plenty of mixed emotions.
“It was sort of like sweet and sour,” he said. “It was a wonderful tribute to her and her contributions, but at the same time she wasn’t there to enjoy it.”
