Terry England GFB Commodity Award.JPG

Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall, left, presents Terry England with the 2023 Georgia Farm Bureau Commodity Award during the organization’s annual commodity conference held Aug. 10 in Athens. 

 Photo: Georgia Farm Bureau

Georgia Farm Bureau presented Terry England with its 2023 GFB Commodity Award during the annual GFB Commodity Conference held Aug. 10 at the Classic Center in Athens.

England is a former Georgia representative who chaired the House Appropriations Committee for 12 years.

