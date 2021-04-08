A Bethlehem resident is facing a murder charge in the death of a Gainesville woman who was killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the early morning hours on March 30.
Gainesville police said Gianluca Gomez, 30, has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the death of Lilian "MaryJane" Andrade, 26. Gaineville police worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate Andrade's death as well as the Barrow County Sheriffs Office to serve a search warrant at Gomez' home on April 1.
"I am thankful for our investigators and their coordination with the GBI," Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said. "This outcome would not have been possible without their dedication to serving our community. I am proud to lead an agency that is truly passionate about seeking justice and ridding our community of evil. More importantly, I am proud of the hearts they have that love our community."
Police were called to the apartment complex located on the 600 block of Tate Street in Gainesville shortly before 2:30 a.m. on March 30, and officers found Andrade's body in the parking lot.
Investigators determined foul play was involved during their preliminary investigation and the GBI was called in to help find the person who killed Andrade.
"As soon as there was an indication foul play was involved, I wanted to make sure we had as many resources possible to bring a swift and just investigation to the table for our community," Parrish said. "We have a victim of a violent crime in our community and I knew time was of the essence. We have family and friends of the victim whose lives have been forever changed because of this heinous act. The sooner we had answers and a suspect in custody, the sooner our community can start the healing process."
Gainesville police said they and GBI investigators conducted interviews, canvassed the neighborhood and conducted an analysis of intelligence and evidence. Police said that, as well as other assistance that came in from the Gainesville community, led to Gomez becoming a suspect in the crime.
Sheriff's deputies in Barrow County helped the GBI and Gainesville police serve a search warrant at Gomez's home. In addition to the charges related to Andrade's murder, Gomez was also arrested by GBI agents on two counts of violating the Georgia Controlled Substance Act that will be pending Barrow County's jurisdiction.
Gomez was being housed in the Barrow County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.