Barrow County deputies spent the early morning hours on Saturday investigating a potential road rage incident on State Route 316.
Barrow Sheriff's Office Maj. Ryan Sears said in the incident happened just west of Jackson Trail Road on 316 at about 12:09 a.m. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to help with the ongoing investigation into what happened.
The Sheriff's Office has not yet released details on what happened.
The westbound lanes of 316 were closed overnight at the scene of the incident.
