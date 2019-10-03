The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is asking the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for help after a body was found floating in a Winder pond Wednesday.
Maj. Ryan Sears said the body was found in a pond located off Booth Circle. Investigators are still trying to determine the body's identity and the discovery is under investigation.
"The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in reference to the investigation," Sears said. "The body has been taken to the crime lab for an autopsy to be performed to determine the identity of the deceased and the cause of death."
The Sheriff's Office said it will not release any other information about the body until after the autopsy is completed.