Barrow County deputies and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking for suspects in a possible road rage shooting on State Route 316 that resulted in the death of one Athens man and another one being taken to a hospital early Saturday morning.
Ketravian Tyvon Cole, 20, died at the scene of the shooting. Another man, who officials have not identified, was also discovered at the scene with gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a nearby hospital.
It is unclear why the shooting occurred, although sheriff's office officials initially said it was called in by a 9-1-1 caller as a potential road rage incident.
"Preliminary information indicates a dark colored sedan, unknown make and model, pulled up beside the victims' vehicle and opened fire," GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said. "There were no descriptions of suspects."
Barrow Sheriff's Office Maj. Ryan Sears said the accident happened just west of Jackson Trail Road on 316 at about 12:09 a.m. They arrived to find that the two men had been shot. The GBI's Athens office was called in to help with the investigation at about 1 a.m.
The westbound lanes of 316 were closed overnight at the scene of the incident.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call the Barrow County Sheriff's Office at 770-307-3080 or the GBI's Athens Office at 706-552-2309. They can also call 1-800-597-8477, visit https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or use the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.