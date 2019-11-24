More than $9,000 was raised for the American Cancer Society at a recent Bark For Life of Gwinnett County event held at Suwanee Town Center Park.
Nearly 200 people, with 67 registered dogs in tow, participated in the walk that also included agility dog training, bobbing for weenies, disc dog training and a clean-your-plate challenge. Prizes were given for the oldest dog and best-dressed dog.
“Bark For Life adds a twist to a traditional Relay For Life event,” said Caroline McKeon, ACS senior community development manager. “The event serves as a fundraising activity to honor the caregiving qualities of canine companions, while supporting the mission of the American Cancer Society.
“Dogs are more than just best friends. Nearly half of pet owners consider their dogs a part of their family. Cancer patients often receive a great source of comfort from their pet during their cancer journey.
“This event celebrates our canine caregivers, just as we honor other family members who support their loved ones who are fighting the disease during Relay For Life.”
To learn more about Bark For Life or Relay For Life of Gwinnett County, which will be held May 8, 2020, contact McKeon at 770-814-0211, email her at caroline.mckeon@cancer.org or visit RelayForLife.org/GwinnettGA.