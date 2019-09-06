A house and a horse barn on Spout Springs Road in northeast Gwinnett could be brought down by a wrecking ball to make room for a special event facility.
County records show Steward Development LLC is seeking county approval to build a special events and banquet hall on a rectangular-shaped 5-acre piece of property located on the 4700 block of Spout Springs Road, north of Interstate 85 near Braselton and Hall County.
The special use permit request is scheduled to be taken up by the county’s Planning Commission at its Oct. 1 meeting.
“Steward Development will demo the existing residence, horse barn and sheds to provide parking spaces to support the banquet facility,” Steward Development’s David Lee wrote July 30 to county officials. “The venue is approximately a 4,400 square foot single story building, 25 feet in height.”
It is not clear how county staff feel about the proposal because their recommendation has not yet been attached to the application.
Steward Development is asking for permission to have more people at the event facility than is currently allowed under Gwinnett’s Unified Development Ordinance. The ordinance sets the occupancy limit at 150 guests, but the developer wants a waiver to have as many as 250 people on the site at one time.
Documents submitted to the county show the facility would be open from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.
“Of the building, 4,400 square feet is comprised of a dining and reception area, a men and women’s restroom, catering/warming kitchen, both a groom’s and bridal room and a storage closet,” Lee wrote in his letter to county officials.
“The catering kitchen will not be used for cooking, as no food or beverages will be sold by the venue. A covered outdoor patio will be attached to the building. The site plan is designed for a compacted gravel parking lot with 75 spaces which is well within code.”
Once the county’s Planning and Development staff completes its review of the special use permit application, it will make its recommendation. The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the matter and then make its own recommendation on the application.
The final decision will be made by Gwinnett’s Board of Commissioners after it holds its own public hearing on the request. Unless the planning commission delays a decision on the proposal, the Board of Commissioners could hold its public hearing and make a decision in late October.