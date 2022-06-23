The Shoppes at Webb Gin has a new owner.
Baltimore, Md.-based real estate investment and management company, Continental Realty Corporation, recently purchased the 16-year-old retail and lifestyle center, which is located at the intersection of Scenic Highway and Webb Gin House Road near Snellville, for $97 million. The property is now Continental Realty Corporation's fourth retail asset in Georgia.
“The Shoppes at Webb Gin is an institutional quality grocery-anchored lifestyle center strategically located in a high-growth suburb of Atlanta with long-term opportunity to add value,” stated Josh Dinstein, Senior Vice President, Acquisitions for Continental Realty Corporation. “It offers significant differentiation in the market as the only lifestyle center within 18 miles, with no new supply coming to the market. Through our long-term relationship with the seller, we were able to structure a completely off-market transaction to acquire the center.
"The barrier to entry for new retail projects in the area is extremely high which only increases the value and attractiveness of the asset. This continues to be the dominant retail center serving the Snellville community, with the majority of tenants achieving sales performances surpassing pre-COVID levels.”
The 330,000-square-foot Shoppes at Webb Gin is 89% leased and is home to more than 60 tenants, including anchors Sprouts Farmers Market, DSW, Barnes and Noble and H&M. It was built in 2006 on 48 acres along Scenic Highway and Continental Realty Corporation officials said it is in the 94th percentile for foot traffic among all shopping centers in the country. They cited market research company, Placer.ai, which lists the Sprouts Farmers Market in the shopping center as the most visited Sprouts location in Georgia.
The new owners pointed to the number of people who live near The Shoppes at Webb Gin — more than 68,000 within a three-mile radius with average household incomes near $110,000 — as factors in the decision to buy the center. They also pointed to 9% population growth in the area since 2010 and a projected 7% additional growth expected in the next five years. The proximity to employers such as Piedmont Eastside Medical Center, Home Depot, Emory University and Healthcare and Delta Air Lines as attractive factors as well.
“When evaluating potential retail shopping centers for purchase, CRC’s extensive due diligence process involves a thorough evaluation of key fundamentals impacting the immediate trade area, the strength of the existing tenant roster, expected job and population growth, the potential to generate substantial value, and nearby competition,” Continental Realty Corporation CEO JM Schapiro said. “The Shoppes at Webb Gin fulfills every important criterion for this highly-differentiated asset to function as a quality long-term investment in our expanding portfolio, and we were able to acquire the asset at below replacement cost.
“We continue to be drawn to the Southeast given the current trend and long-term projections of population and job growth. The greater Atlanta and Gwinnett County metropolitan region, is positioned for sustained expansion, with fundamentals led by a favorable climate, lower costs of business operation, and lower cost of living, which have continued the influx of new residents. Our Georgia-area retail properties have outperformed, providing us with sustained confidence in the marketplace. The Shoppes at Webb Gin presents another chance to execute CRC’s proven value-add strategy to position this asset to deliver solid risk-adjusted returns to our investor group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.