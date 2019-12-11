When students or faculty at Baggett Elementary School are in need, someone is usually willing to help.
Teachers and staff at the Lawrenceville Elementary School combined efforts with Lilburn Elementary School, Lowes and a nonprofit called Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build bunk beds for local families and hurricane victims in Florida last month. Now Lowes volunteers and Baggett helped provide deluxe Thanksgiving meals to 40 families, and there are already plans to provide meals ahead of Thanksgiving.
Baggett Elementary counselor Amber Fisher said the idea to distribute meals to Baggett families began one Friday when she was helping pass out weekend snacks to students from low-income families as part of Baggett’s “Snack Pack” program. Fisher’s brother, Tim Anderson, is a store manager at a Gwinnett County Lowes and has helped her coordinate volunteers and supplies for projects in the past — including last month’s bunk-bed build.
Roughly 85% of Baggett Elementary school students are and free-and-reduced lunch. Fisher explained to Anderson that many students wouldn’t be able to afford Thanksgiving meals.
“His heart broke about the whole thing,” Fisher said.
Anderson went back to work and got enough support for Lowes to organize Thanksgiving meals for 40 Baggett families, enough to cover all of the students on the Snack Pack roster and a few more. He also got the OK to provide the families with Christmas Day feasts.
On Nov. 23, the Saturday before Thanksgiving Break in Gwinnett County, Anderson and volunteers from Lowes set up shop in the Baggett cafeteria. These meals were complete with full turkeys, a bag of potatoes, stuffing, rolls, pies, drinks, utensils, paper plates, paper towels and napkins.
The families of two Baggett teachers, Fisher said, were also on the list of beneficiaries.
“Lowes did the whole thing, we just gave them a place and they set up in the back of the cafeteria,” Fisher said. “It was an assembly line.”
It’s been a busy, philanthropic semester at Baggett so far. Fisher, in her 10th year as an elementary school counselor and her second at Baggett, said on Saturday volunteers with the school and more with local Lowes stores would meet in Suwanee to help assemble the bunk bed kits they made at the massive Sleep in Heavenly Peace build in October. Of the 100 bed kits made by about 200 volunteers, 25 of them were staying in the county and going to Baggett and Lilburn Elementary families.
Fisher said her job as a counselor is to listen. That means listening to students struggling academically and emotionally, but it also means listening to teachers. They see students every day, and tend to notice if something is off — a student is dressed int he same clothes several days in a row, acting out, stealing food from cafeterias. It’s not always a behavior issue, Fisher said, it can be a cry for help.
“As long as people are open and willing to talk about stuff, things get done,” she said. “You don’t know what someone needs until someone speaks up.”
Fisher said, before she even asks for help from faculty, parents or guardians, Baggett families are proactive in supporting others in the wake of a tragedy. An atmosphere and culture of openness is a perfect environment from an elementary school counselor’s point of view.
“It’s a family here,” Fisher said. “We call it the Baggett Family, because we are a family.”