You might say Decatur youth Sean Kronen was a fan of the inflatable obstacle course set up outside the Bogan Park Community Center in Buford on Saturday.
Then again, given how many times the 5-year-old enthusiastically ran and jumped through the course over and over again, you could also say he probably got in quite a bit of exercise.
“I like to jump,” Kronen enthusiastically said after several runs through the course.
The inflatable obstacle course was part of the latest Gwinnett Community Health Fair co-hosted by the Daily Post and Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation. This particular fair, which drew hundreds of attendees, was unique from others the newspaper and the county co-produce in that it also included a Back To School Bash with games for children.
Bags filled with school supplies and other freebies were handed out to children who attended the event.
“(There) was a big crowd this morning. We gave away like 100 Fernbank tickets and they were gone in the first 10 minutes,” said Noreen Brantner, Director of Southern Community Newspapers Inc., the Daily Post’s parent company.
“The school supplies drove a lot (of the attendance). This particular health fair is attracting more families and kids, but it’s the only one (where) we do outside stuff, too.”
As part of the event, the Daily Post ceremonially unveiled school supplies that will be donated to Twin Rivers Middle School and Patrick Elementary School. The newspaper and its health fair partners collected the supplies over the summer.
Twin Rivers counselor Heather Haynes said the school supplies will be useful when school begins.
“It gives us, as staff members, the opportunity to continue to focus on teaching and learning, knowing that our kids have what they need to excel in the classroom,” Haynes said.
But a big draw at the event was the outdoor play area where groups such as Live Healthy Gwinnett and the Atlanta Basketball Host Committee had games set up for children to play.
“A lot of (people) are hanging out outside,” Brantner said. “I have to keep telling them, ‘Come on in. Come on in. Don’t forget about (the inside stuff), too.’ Kids see the inflatables and they want to play.”
Parents said they enjoyed having the children’s activities outside as well as health screenings and other health and education programs indoors.
Buford resident Teleshia Turner brought her sons, Travarian, 11, and TraZion, 9, to the event. One of the activities the brothers got to participate in was a basketball shooting court designed to promote next year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four, which will be held in Atlanta.
“It something for them to do,” their mother said. “(Other draws were) the free screenings. ... It’s helpful and it’s informative.”
Buford resident Trent Quan and his family came to the event after their daughter, Katelyn, 5, got out of a swimming class at Bogan Park’s aquatic center.
“It’s great to see this happening here,” Quan said.
As part of the Atlanta Basketball Host Committee’s efforts to promote the fact that the NCAA Final Four will held in Georgia next year, the basketball court was set up. Attendees could also get their photos taken with the 2020 NCAA Basketball National Championship trophy.
It was part of the committee’s Fan Jam program.
“It’s a pop-up experience,” Atlanta Basketball Host Committee Vice-President of Community Engagement and Projects Chincie Mouton said. “I want to say this is our eighth location thus far, and, really, it’s an opportunity where fans can come in, shoot some hoops on the sports court and also take their pictures with the Men’s Final Four trophy, and then also earn some prizes.”
The host committee also gave away books to children in connection with their Read to the Final Four program in which third-graders from across metro Atlanta can log their reading at FinalFourATL.com. The top reader will be announced in April 2020 in connection with the Final Four.
“It’s a bracket-style competition for third-grade students because we know that in third-grade you’re transitioning from reading to learn instead of learning to read,” Mouton said.