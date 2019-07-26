Gwinnett County Community Health Fairs is inviting locals to join in its third health fair of the year on Saturday, which includes a back to school bash.
To prepare both children and their families for the upcoming school year, the fair will offer complimentary school supplies for students in need, as well as free health screenings, food trucks, inflatables, giveaways and more.
“We have an understanding that there’s a good amount of families that can’t always afford supplies, so we are trying to help by providing a new school supply giveaway this year,” said Daily Post parent company SCNI Director of Events Noreen Brantner.
As with previous fairs, the free health screenings will include memory screens, blood pressure checks, cancer genetic screens, diabetes screens and others. Informative speakers will also touch on various topics.
Saturday’s event is being held in celebration of Immunization Awareness Month and will offer both indoor and outdoor fun.
The first 50 attendees will receive a free ticket to the Fernbank Museum, and while students in need can receive complimentary school supplies, locals wishing to donate supplies will also be able to drop items off at the fair as part of a school supply drive.
The collected supplies will benefit Patrick Elementary School and Twin Rivers Middle School. Those who donate supplies will get one raffle ticket for each item.
The event will be held at Bogan Park in Buford from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All ages are welcome to attend the event.
This year’s Gwinnett County Health Fair and back to school bash is put on by Gwinnett Medical Center and sponsored by the Daily Post, WGTA-MeTV, Live Healthy Gwinnett, Gwinnett Stripers, Gwinnett County Parks and Rec., Sesame Street Live, Disney on Ice, VIDA Atlanta 102.1FM / 1010AM, and Monster Jam Triple Threat.
For more information, visit scnievents.com/healthfairs.