Georgia United Credit Union Business Intelligence Manager Drew Brannon, left, and Jon Burchett, 11, paint a free throw box at the basketball court at B.B. Harris Elementary School in Duluth as part of a Georgia United Foundation School Crashers beautification event on Aug. 15.
This is what a swing set at B.B. Harris Elementary School in Duluth looked like after Georgia United Credit Union employees spruced it up as part of a Georgia United Foundation School Crashers beautification project on Aug. 15.
Above: Chris Freeman updating the paint on the swingset for the Georgia United Foundation School Crashers event at B.B. Harris Elementary in Duluth on August 15 Right: Toni Beth Vasquez prepping the four square area for paint for the Georgia United Foundation School Crashers event at B.B. Harris Elementary in Duluth on August 15