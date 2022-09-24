Aventon Companies is building the 300-unit Aventon Exchange apartment community on a 16-acre property on Buford Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville, marking the company's first project in the Atlanta market.
Developers are building a new 300-unit apartment development that will be located near Coolray Field, the Exchange @ Gwinnett and the Mall of Georgia.
Aventon Companies is building Aventon Exchange on a 16-acre property on Buford Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville, marking the company's first project in the Atlanta market. The company develops, acquires and manages multifamily communities in Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina and the mid-Atlantic region and has been in the process, since 2019, of developing 7,600 Aventon-branded apartment homes from the ground up across its entire footprint.
The developer recently broke ground on Aventon Exchange.
“We are thrilled to be entering the Atlanta metro area, especially Gwinnett County, one of the most high-end and rapidly growing counties within Georgia,” Aventon Companies Senior Managing Director Ron Perera said. “We look forward to Aventon Exchange being the first of many projects in this dynamic and growing region.”
Aventon Exchange will be located on the northeast corner of Buford Drive and Old Peachtree Road, putting it across Buford Drive from a Publix-anchored shopping center which is on a hill that overlooks Coolray Field and The Mansions at Gwinnett Park Senior Independent Living community. It is expected to open in early 2024.
The stretch of Buford Drive between Interstate 85 and Old Peachtree road has seen a lot of development activity, much of which is still underway, in recent years. New apartments, called The Fieldhouse, were recently built in front of Coolray Field, and construction is ongoing at The Exchange @ Gwinnett mixed-use development as well as a new Northside Hospital medical office complex.
The Aventon Exchange project will have one, two and three-bedroom floor plans with European-style cabinets, quartz countertops, wine racks, open shelving and WiFi. The apartment community will also have a dog park, pet spa, green space, EV charging stations in the parking lot, a resort-style saltwater pool, a nearly 12,000-square-foot clubhouse with a game room, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a remote-working lounge and private offices with a conference room and podcast room.
Scott + Cormia Architecture designed the development with Alpharetta-based Studio 5 Interiors working on the interior design.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
