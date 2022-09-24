Aventon Exchange_Rendering.jpg

Aventon Companies is building the 300-unit Aventon Exchange apartment community on a 16-acre property on Buford Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville, marking the company's first project in the Atlanta market.

Developers are building a new 300-unit apartment development that will be located near Coolray Field, the Exchange @ Gwinnett and the Mall of Georgia.

Aventon Companies is building Aventon Exchange on a 16-acre property on Buford Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville, marking the company's first project in the Atlanta market. The company develops, acquires and manages multifamily communities in Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina and the mid-Atlantic region and has been in the process, since 2019, of developing 7,600 Aventon-branded apartment homes from the ground up across its entire footprint.

