Those who love Southern literature and Lawrenceville history are in for a treat Thursday night. Local authors Tim Westover and Alayne Smith are taking part in a literary discussion with moderator Kolinda Scialabba.
The free event, held Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse in Lawrenceville, is being put on by the Gwinnett County Public Library and the Friends of the Library.
Westover and Smith will discuss their books, Lawrenceville history and the writing process, and they will sign their books afterward. The event is part of the Gwinnett County Library’s Meet the Author program.
Westover is author of “The Winter Sisters.” The novel is set in Lawrenceville in 1822, a year after the town was founded. This historical novel features frontier medicine, spell-binding sisters and fear of a rabies epidemic.
Westover borrows from the life of Dr. Crawford Long to weave in medical beliefs of the time. The book has received critical acclaim — including the Publishers Weekly BookLife Prize/Editor’s Choice and participation as a panelist at the 2020 Sharjah International Book Fair in the UAE.
Westover is also the author of “Auraria,” “The Old Weird South” and “Marvirinstrato” — which is written in Esperanto.
Westover is COO and web application designer for MediaLab, Inc. in Lawrenceville.
Smith is author of “This Is Ellen Jones Reporting” — a young adult historical fiction set in the South in the early ’60s. A college girl is fighting tradition to become a broadcast journalist while dealing with issues of ethics, racism, and marriage vs. career. The novel has won honors from the William-Faulkner-William Wisdom Creative Writing Competition.
Smith is a retired Gwinnett educator who initiated the first program of broadcast journalism and video production in the county. She was elected Teacher of the Year at Brookwood High School where her students aired features on CNN and won numerous awards.
Smith lives in downtown Lawrenceville.
Scialabba, who will moderate the discussion, is a six-time Emmy Award winning writer/producer and content creator with GCPS-TV. She lives in Suwanee.
Organizers said part of the book sale proceeds will benefit the Society of Humane Friends of Georgia, a Lawrenceville animal rescue.
