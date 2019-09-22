The Aurora Theatre explored the “Book of Genesis” this summer in “Children of Eden” and is currently delving into the relationship between two 50-year-old single women living in Iowa in “The Roommate,” which runs through Oct. 20.
But as fall turns into winter, it can mean only one thing at the Lawrenceville venue: it’s time for the “Christmas Canteen,” the county’s longest-running theatrical holiday performance, which takes the stage from Nov. 14 – Dec. 23.
Anthony Rodriguez, the Aurora Theatre’s co-founder and producing artistic director, directs a show that treats the audience to holiday songs, comedy skits and a few other surprises that made it a holiday season staple.
“‘Christmas Canteen’ is a special community tradition that we look forward to celebrating every year,” Rodriguez said before last year’s show. “We are delighted to ring in the holiday season with this fan-favorite that is sure to leave audiences of all ages feeling merry and bright.”
The Aurora Theatre, which is the state’s fastest-growing theater, provides patrons with an array of Broadway-caliber plays, musicals and comedies during its 24th season.
“Coming on the heels of one of our most critically acclaimed years yet, our next season is one audiences are sure to love,” Aurora Associate Producer Ann-Carol Pence said. “As compassionate human beings who dare to dream, we have chosen a season to celebrate.”
When the holiday season is over, the Aurora Theatre will solve the mystery of who killed Wellington the dog.
The neighborhood thinks Christopher John Francis Boone — a 15-year-old Autistic boy who likes math, outer space and playing with his pet rat — is the culprit. But Boone claims he’s innocent and sets out to find who committed the crime.
Based on Mark Haddon’s novel set in southwest England, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” won seven 2013 Olivier Awards and five 2015 Tony Awards, including Best Play, and has been seen by more than three million people worldwide. The show, which is a co-production between the Aurora Theatre and the Horizon Theatre, runs from Jan. 9 to Feb. 9.
On May 7, “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End” will open and run until June 7. The show is based on Erma Bombeck’s syndicated humor newspaper column. Bombeck will be played by Lane Carlock in a show directed by Allison and Margaret Engel.
“One of the many joys of living in a region with four true seasons is knowing that change is coming,” Rodriguez said when the Aurora Theatre announced its lineup. “Winter turns to spring, then summer to fall. The coming of a new Aurora season always brings that joy of change. This season, changes will begin that will take us to the next stage of Aurora’s existence: an expanded artistic home that will serve our region for generations to come. We will weather this change as we always have, together; grounded in the belief that a strong cultural organization unifies our community.”
Tickets for all shows are available via auroratheatre.com or by calling the box office at 678-226-6222.