Aurora Theatre co-founder Anthony Rodriguez is taking on a new job away from the theater that will have him overseeing work on a planned park over State Route 400 in Buckhead.
The HUB404 Conservancy recently announced Rodriguez has been picked as its first executive director. The new job will entail overseeing funding, planning and development of HUB404, which is envisioned by the Buckhead Community Improvement District as being a nine-acre "cap park" that would be built on top of a half-mile stretch of Georgia 400 and connect to MARTA's Buckhead rail station.
“I’m honored to get the opportunity to lead this innovative and transformative project,” Rodriguez said. “The vision for HUB404 is ambitious, but it is exactly what is needed to bring urban sustainability and economic development together in the heart of Buckhead. I look forward to working with the Conservancy board to make the vision a reality.”
Rodriguez's new position does mean some changes at the Aurora. He had been the theater's CEO and producing artistic director for years. Aurora officials said he will remain on the theater's board of directors, but he won't be as involved as he had been.
"Aurora Theatre celebrates this exciting next chapter – both for Anthony, as he brings his vision and community leadership to a vibrant new project – and for our organization as we forge ahead under the dynamic direction of Co-Founder Ann-Carol Pence and Managing Director Katie Pelkey," Aurora officials said in a statement.
"Anthony’s passion and guidance have helped Aurora Theatre establish its reputation as a preeminent arts destination, shaping the regional theater and its programming for continued success in the decades to come. We look forward to his continued involvement and inspiration on the Board of Directors."
The Aurora grew from having just one employee and a $50,000 budget to having nearly 30 employees and a $4.2 million annual budget. It moved from Duluth to Lawrenceville and eventually worked with the city on the development of the Lawrenceville Arts Center while Rodriguez ran the theater company. During Rodriguez's time with the Aurora, it received the Best Inclusive Programming recognition from Atlanta Magazine and received a Moxie Award from the Gwinnett Chamber for Outstanding Organization.
But, Rodriguez has been involved in more than just the Aurora Theatre. Outside of the Aurora, Rodriguez has long been involved in the Gwinnett Chamber as well as the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. He has also worked with the Atlanta Regional Commission and National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures over the years.
He is a University of Georgia graduate who has been named one of the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia as well as one of Atlanta Magazine’s Atlanta 500.
“We’re thrilled to have Anthony join the HUB404 Conservancy team,” said Jim Durrett, executive director of the Buckhead CID. “Through his leadership and experience, he will ensure that HUB404 will add accessible public greenspace in Buckhead’s commercial core – a necessity which is critical to create a connected, sustainable and walkable community.”
