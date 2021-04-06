The Aurora Theatre announced on Tuesday that it has several in-person events lined up for this spring — some indoors and some outdoors — to entertain the masses.
The lineup of activities includes two musical events and two comedy events provided through the newly established Aurora Welcomes Series. The Aurora is also gearing up to register kids for summer camps.
"With events both indoors and out featuring great music and an abundance of laughter, Aurora Theatre is ramping up its live performances this spring," theater officials said in an announcement. "The new Aurora Welcomes Series explores creative partnerships to provide a steady stream of culturally rich entertainment to the community."
The first event on the schedule is an outdoor event, Brew Ha-Ha in the Biergarten featuring Mark Evans, at 7 p.m. on April 13 at Ironshield Brewing, which is located at 457 N. Chestnut Street in Lawrenceville. Ticket prices start at $20. Special guests Nathan Owens, Katherine Blanford and host Amy Duffy are also set to make appearances.
The next event on the calendar is "Moms Unleashed," which is a cabaret performance from Actor Mommy Productions at 8 p.m. on April 17 on the Aurora's main stage. During the show, four metro Atlanta performers will offer audiences an "entertaining peek at their fabulous, fun and often frustrating world" of motherhood. tickets start at $50 for a two-ticket pod and $100 for a four-ticket pod.
"Indoor performances at Aurora Theatre are available in reserved pod seating," Aurora officials said. "Patrons can choose their seating pod online. Attendees will also be able to see which seats are blocked-out to create social distance. Guests are obligated to purchase all seats in a pod; no single tickets available for purchase. Events at Ironshield Brewing are located outdoors so attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather; seating is general admission on a first come, first serve basis. Tickets for all of these events are on sale here."
On April 20, the Aurora will offer its Aurora Theatre Academy Summer Camp One-Day Sale, where parents can sign up their children for the theater's summer camps. There will be a a Heroes and Villains session, a Trolls-inspired musical theater camp called Find Your Happy Place and a Harry Potter-themed Magic and Mischief camp for elementary school-aged kids. The theater will offer older kids a musical theater-centric Showstoppers, Audition Bootcamp and an acting intensive camp that features scenes from Mirror Of Most Value: A Ms. Marvel Play.
Aurora officials said there will also be a three-week production camp that will stage a musical production of "Disney’s Moana JR.," which is a 60-minute adaptation of the Disney film.
"With summer just around the corner, kids of all ages too are ready for the return of in-person activities," Aurora officials said. "Aurora Theatre Academy has a full slate of in-person summer camps and many will sell out at the annual springtime Summer Camp One-Day Sale on April 20."
There will be an open house on Zoom at 7:30 p.m. that includes a virtual tour and a question and answer session with teaching artists. Families must register for the Zoom session at bit.ly/3cUIWrV. There will also be sale-related activities taking place from 4 until 6 p.m., according to the Aurora's website.
On May 1, the Aurora will team up with The Magic Eastern Ensemble to stage "We Are Young" at 8 p.m. on the theater's main stage. Young musicians will perform music that fuses traditional Chinese instruments, such as the Erhu, Guzheng and Dizi merged with contemporary J-Pop and English pop music. Tickets start at $50 for a two-ticket pod and $100 for a four-ticket pod.
There will also be a Mother's Day Weekend Comedy Spectacular, featuring Kiana Dancie and Debra Cole among others, with shows on May 7 and May 8 at 7:15 and 9:15 p.m. on the Aurora's main stage. Ticket prices begin at $20.
The Aurora box office can be reached at 678-226-6222 and anyone interested in getting tickets for the shows can also visit auroratheatre.com.
The Aurora Theatre is located at 128 East Pike St., in Lawrenceville.
