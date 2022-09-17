DSC_0869.JPG

The current site of the Auburn Police Department headquarters on 4th Avenue is expected to be redeveloped for a brewery once the police department moves into the city's new municipal center on 5th Avenue next year. The existing building, which is brick in the front, but metal on the sides and back, will likely be torn down to make way for the brewery.

Unlike the current Auburn City Hall and police department, the new Auburn municipal center and Harmony project are not immediately adjacent to the city's downtown core.

In order to get to the municipal center and Harmony development from the current City Hall — which in the middle of downtown Auburn — a person has to cross the railroad tracks and head about a half-mile down 5th Avenue. They'll reach the new development just a few feet before they cross the Auburn-Carl city line.

