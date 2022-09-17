The current site of the Auburn Police Department headquarters on 4th Avenue is expected to be redeveloped for a brewery once the police department moves into the city's new municipal center on 5th Avenue next year. The existing building, which is brick in the front, but metal on the sides and back, will likely be torn down to make way for the brewery.
Unlike the current Auburn City Hall and police department, the new Auburn municipal center and Harmony project are not immediately adjacent to the city's downtown core.
In order to get to the municipal center and Harmony development from the current City Hall — which in the middle of downtown Auburn — a person has to cross the railroad tracks and head about a half-mile down 5th Avenue. They'll reach the new development just a few feet before they cross the Auburn-Carl city line.
The municipal center and Harmony project will be on the fringes of Auburn rather than in the heart of it, but moving the city government will still manage to have what city leaders see as a major positive impact on the city's downtown district.
"We're really occupying valuable parcels right now that could definitely be reactivated in a way that's going to bring more people to downtown," City Administrator Alex Mitchem said.
The properties that house Auburn's current City Hall and police department headquarters are already being pegged for redevelopment projects that will commence once the city government moves to the new municipal center.
"While preserving our history, of course, in our downtown, there will be really beautiful infill," Mayor Linda Blechinger said. "When we did a survey asking our citizens, 'What are the things you want to see,' that's what this is. It's fulfilling (what residents want). We want restaurants, we want bakeries, we want a dog park, we want more more sports offered."
One of the big pieces of news is that Auburn officials have been in talks with an established brewery brand to build a new brewery on the site of the current police department headquarters on 4th Avenue. The existing brick-on-the-front-and-metal-in-the-back building that houses the police department is expected to be torn down to make way for the brewery.
Blechinger and Mitchem said they could not reveal which brewery it will be, but they said it is an established brand that already has a brewery in Georgia.
"We'll be able to share more about that here, I feel like, within the next month or so," Mitchem said. "I'm anxious to get that letter of intent. We're hammering out the details on it."
Blechinger teased, "It's a really cool concept."
A new trend that has emerged around Georgia in recent years is for breweries to take advantage of a change in state law, which let them have "tasting rooms" for the public, to begin building in downtown areas of small towns in the state.
"It allows these municipalities and locations to create their own brand, if you will, their local brew for a lack of a better description," Mitchem said. "They can put their own little twist on it and they can slap an Auburn label on it or call it something Auburn or whatever and that's their branding."
Meanwhile, the building that currently houses Auburn's City Hall expected to be converted for dining uses. Blechinger said the building is a bit too big for just one restaurant so she expects it will end up housing two restaurants.
There is no word yet on what those restaurants could be since the city has to first open its new municipal center and move out of its current city hall before any renovations could begin, but Blechinger did say there are restaurants who are interested in the building.
A coffee shop or deli is a possibility for at least one of the spaces.
"I think that's most likely how it will start off is as two different concepts," Blechinger said. "One is a 'restaurant' restaurant and the other one is kind of sandwiches."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
