As of Thursday morning, someone was unaware their Christmas got a little bit merrier.
A $10,000 ticket was sold at a convenience store in Auburn for the Dec. 24 Mega Millions drawing, and the winner had not come forward to claim their prize by 11 a.m. on Thursday.
The ticket was purchased at City Market, located at 1334 Atlanta Highway.
Winning numbers from the Dec. 24 Mega Millions drawing were: 27-37-48-63-66 and the Mega Ball was 11.
The ticket matched the first four winning numbers with the Mega Ball.
Mega Millions winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
Friday’s jackpot is an estimated $50 million to a single annuity winner.