As far as efforts to bring people together go, a community water balloon fight might fall in the “unique” category.
Auburn Seventh-day Adventist Church will host its fifth annual Let’s Move! Day from 1 until 5 p.m. Sunday at the Mary Carter (Auburn) Ballpark, which is at 1320 Mary Carter Road in Auburn. On-site registration is scheduled to begin at noon.
“Our goal is to offer an outlet for families to come together and learn about available community resources,” organizers said. “We also want to get as many people as possible involved in various physical activities on event day.”
A new aspect at this year’s event will be the first-ever Auburn City-wide Water Balloon Fight.
Other activities at the event will include hula hoop games, a walking and jogging trail, jump rope games, tug of war contests, family fitness activities, an obstacle course, basketball, soccer, games for toddlers s well as bounce houses.
Organizers said there will also be massages, demonstrations, a mobile clinic, free and confidential HIV testing, blood pressure screenings, health assessments and health education activities.
Food, music and giveaways are also planned for the event.
“Each year we join forces with the local businesses, including the Barrow Department of Public Health, licensed Healthcare and Fitness professionals to provide a variety of free clinic services and fitness alternatives for each event participant,” organizers said.
The church’s partners for the event include the city of Auburn, Boy Scouts of Northeast Georgia Troop 750 and Black Women Leaders in Nursing.
The event is free to attend, but anyone interested in attending the event can make a donation at bit.ly/2mfXWsJ.