Auburn officials have some other projects that are planned or already underway in addition to the municipal center and Harmony development.
City officials broke ground on Thursday on a new drinking water treatment plant and reservoir project on Parks Mill Road, for example.
“It’s really big,” Auburn Mayor Linda Blechinger said. “It’s 1.73 million gallons a day for the water treatment plant.”
The plant is part of efforts that began more than a decade ago — when Sonny Perdue was still Georgia’s governor and the state was facing a drought — to upgrade Auburn’s water resources.
“It’s a really great state-of-the-art new way of cleaning (water) — well it’s the newest — with the cell membranes and it’s going to be a beautiful plant,” Blechinger said. “We’re excited.”
The city is working in partnership with the city of Winder on a water storage project. A former Martin Marietta Materials quarry in Auburn is being turned into a reservoir to capture and store stormwater to be used as a drinking water source in the future.
The treatment plant, which began this summer and will take about 600 more days to complete, will be located at the reservoir.
Photos of the quarry site show about 30 feet of water has accumulated in the quarry so far, but City Administrator Alex Mitchem said the water depth could reach another 200 feet before the site fills up.
“(It can hold) 1 billion gallons plus or minus,” Mitchem said. “Probably more plus but I’ll say 1 billion gallons.”
The fact that it is so big, and will hold so much water, is the reason why it’s a joint project with winder, so both cities can take advantage of it.
The hope is to have the reservoir operational within the next couple of years.
“The water treatment plant will be done, but then, of course, we have to fill up the reservoir,” Blechinger said.
Mitchem added, “It will probably take a year (to fill up) with normal rainfall.”
Auburn is also working on road improvements with Barrow County and the Georgia Department of Transportation on the connector roads coming in and out of the city’s downtown area to better accommodate traffic, which can back up along 5th Avenue in the afternoon.
Those road improvements will be needed with about 1,100 homes expected to built in the city in phases over the next five years.
But, Auburn officials are also looking west toward a major yet-to-be-built project will be coming in eastern Gwinnett County: the Rowen project.
The nearly 2,000-acre research-oriented mixed-use development will be located between Dacula and Auburn on the Gwinnett side of the Gwinnett-Barrow county line.
“Rowen comes right into our city and that brings a lot of really good things,” Blechinger said. “Of course that will bring jobs, but we have a green space park, (James) Shackelford Park (on Brown Bridge) and on the other side of the Apalachee River will be Rowen so Rowen, Gwinnett, city of Auburn and hopefully Barrow Leisure Services will all partner together to create a really great park that will be for all of us.”
And speaking of parks, Auburn officials are also planning to expand on the Auburn Ballpark on Mary Carter Road to develop a bigger sports complex in the city’s downtown district.
Blechinger said city leaders are in the process of meeting with engineers on the project, but she said residents will be able to walk to the complex — which will be about two blocks from the Auburn Public Library — from downtown and enjoy various sports.
“We already provide two separate locations for (travel) ball, which is very, very popular ... but this is really meeting the needs of everybody else, you know, for tennis, pickle ball,” the mayor said. “We’ll have a field that’s used for their various needs, and our parks department had a building that was donated to them from our Lions Club and that will be used for indoor programming for our children, so we’re excited about that addition.
“We just have so much going on in our downtown.”
