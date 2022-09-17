Auburn is not like most Gwinnett County cities.
It’s actually mostly a Barrow County city for starters, but a small portion of the town is located on the Gwinnett side of the county line. It has to deal with Gwinnett’s rapid growth, with the county on the verge of surpassing 1 million residents, while also being a part of Barrow County’s more rural atmosphere where agriculture is still big.
It’s probably not a surprise that Auburn is forging its own path on how to approach construction of a new City Hall and the development that springs up around it.
Whereas other Gwinnett cities built up downtowns with restaurants and multifamily housing around a new city hall, Auburn officials are putting theirs in the middle of a new single-family residential neighborhood.
It’s a new center of city government, putting the city administrative offices, police department, City Council chambers and court in one location — but it’s not part of the downtown core on Fourth Avenue.
“That’s the part that I think is different from other cities,” City Administrator Alex Mitchem said. “We don’t have to be right in the middle. Let’s be on the end over here. Let’s be a bookend over here and (downtown) will be a bookend over here — two different types of uses — and between them, you know, let’s let infill uses naturally, organically develop.”
The new 33,000-square-foot, $12.25 million municipal complex is part of a major 15-acre town center project on 5th Avenue, just a few yards away from the Auburn-Carl city line. Auburn officials would like to move in around the end of this year, but they also concede that will likely be in early 2023.
There is the government facility, but there are also residences, walking areas, gathering space and community garden space.
The City Hall is currently under construction with the frame built and the exterior walls in the process of going up. The last piece of the roof to be built is the center part, where a cupola will be installed.
The look of the new municipal complex is intended to evoke the appearance of the administration building for the old Perry-Rainey Institute, which operated in the city from 1892 to 1915 and later became Southeastern Christian College and eventually the Auburn-Consolidated School. That building was torn down in 1958.
Mitchem and Auburn Mayor Linda Blechinger said the school was something city residents of yesteryear were proud of so they are excited to evoke its look in the new municipal complex.
“Recapturing that history, I think, it so important,” Blechinger said.
The new municipal complex will be a major upgrade in facilities for the city government.
For starters, it will bring pieces of the city leadership that are currently split between multiple buildings — administrative offices are in one building while the police, court and city council chambers are in a different building — under one roof.
In addition to consolidating everything in one location, the city will have more than twice the space it currently has. To illustrate Auburn’s current space crunch, Mitchem’s current office, for example, is also a conference room.
“We’re just out of space,” Blechinger said.
Mitchem added that the city has no storage space in its current facilities.
“It’s time,” he said. “Auburn has reached that point where it’s time to have that kind of setting, something citizens can be proud of and room to grow.”
Blechinger said the police department will especially benefit from that expansion of space. It will gain spaces it does not current have, such as a training room and an evidence room, as a result of moving into the new building.
“They are moving into a space that will allow them to meet all kinds of certifications that they couldn’t meet in their current building,” the mayor said. “They’ll have a workout room downstairs. They’ll have a proper evidence room. They’ll have their sallyport for their intake ... (and) there will be the courtroom (that will double as City council chambers) up on the second floor
“So it’s really going to afford them having training areas and really the things that they’ve needed.”
Mitchem said the department will have space for a future emergency operations center in the new building as well.
Blechinger said the town center project has been in the works for 12 years, and was spurred by an emergency training video that cit officials watched which showed the real life case of city where a train derailment happened in front of the city’s offices.
Auburn’s current City Hall and Police Department Headquarters buildings are located across the street from train tracks.
“It was a horrible film to watch,” Blechinger said. “The police department and first responders were located right on the track track, along with City Hall, and the first responders couldn’t respond to that derailment. It was chlorine gas and chlorine gas stays low and goes out so they had to evacuate.”
Auburn officials determined they needed to move their City Hall and police department farther away from the train tracks that go through the middle of the city. That’s why the municipal complex that is currently under construction is the distance of at least two or three football fields away from the tracks.
The city used SPLOST funds to buy the land and fund construction of the municipal complex while American Rescue Plan Act funds are being used to handle some of the water infrastructure improvements.
Auburn officials did manage to avoid the inflation that people are currently seeing by ordering materials as far back as 2019, paying for them at that time and then putting them in storage until construction crews needed them.
But, the municipal complex is not the only piece to the town center project. The other big piece is known simply as Harmony.
Harmony is a residential development that is being built around the municipal complex. It was planned and designed by Schmit and Associates’ Dave Schmit and Lew Oliver, who designed Serenbe in Chattahoochee Hills, served as the architect.
P. Allen Smith, who has had gardening shows on PBS for years, designed the horticulture.
“We waited for the developer that had the right vision that kind of aligned with ours, instead of us giving them the vision, and so this development, Harmony, is very much built into the land,” Blechinger said. “It kind of has this laid back feel.”
The neighborhood will have 152 residences built in four stages. The first phase will have 37 homes, followed by 22 in the second phase, 53 in the third phase and 40 in the final phase.
“Kind of what it will be is, the closer you are to the front off of 29, the smaller (the house will be) and then the homes get bigger the farther back (you go),” Blechinger said.
Mitchem and Blechinger said Auburn officials looked at what other cities in the area did when they built their city halls and decided some of what the other cities did as far as development around a municipal complex is concerned wouldn’t be a good fit for Auburn.
“Like having high rises around City Hall,” Blechinger said. “That’s not us.”
The city does plan to add some unique features to help the area around the new City Hall and the Harmony development retain something of a rural feel to it.
There will be a bluebird trail as well as an apiary for beekeeping. Harmony itself will have a barn-style community gathering space for residents.
But, there are some green approaches to handling stormwater as well.
Bioswales will line roadways as well to simultaneously house plants and absorb and filter storm runoff. Retaining walls for bioswales have also been hydroseeded to make them “living walls” with grass and flowers already taking root.
All in all, it’s a different approach to building a new town center, but that’s exactly what Auburn officials wanted.
“We wanted to do it our way,” Mitchem said. “We didn’t want to be just like someone else.”
