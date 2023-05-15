A fire that began in the kitchen of a home in the Auburn area led to the home begin declared a total loss, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials.

The fire department said firefighters were called to the home on the 4800 block of Bill Cheek Road at 7:05 p.m. on Sunday. Crews arrived and found the single-story home engulfed in flames, and brought it under control in about 20 minutes.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

