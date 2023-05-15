A fire that began in the kitchen of a home in the Auburn area led to the home begin declared a total loss, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials.
The fire department said firefighters were called to the home on the 4800 block of Bill Cheek Road at 7:05 p.m. on Sunday. Crews arrived and found the single-story home engulfed in flames, and brought it under control in about 20 minutes.
"The home sustained extensive damage throughout and is considered a total loss," fire department officials said in a statement.
Officials said investigators determined the fire began in the kitchen, but was not able to determine what the cause was. They also said one man who was at the home when the fire began saw smoke in the kitchen and was able to escape.
"As a reminder, free smoke alarm installations are provided for all Gwinnett County residents through a home safety survey," department officials said. "The survey involves conducting an interior and exterior check of the home to identify potential fire and injury hazards."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
