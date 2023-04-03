A former Gwinnett County police officer who was convicted nearly three decades ago of killing an elderly woman is asking a judge in southeast Georgia to consider whether his constitutional rights were violated during his trial, arguing that he was the victim of an alleged conspiracy involving officials in Gwinnett.

Attorneys for Michael Chapel filed the Habeas Corpus petition in Long County last week. Chapel was convicted in 1995 of killing Emogene Thompson, who was murdered while she was sitting in her car at a muffler shop on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Sugar Hill in April 1993. He was sentenced to life in prison.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

