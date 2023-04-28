Attorneys for a former Atlanta Falcons player who was arrested for allegedly firing a gun at a vehicle which three people, including two children, were in at Alexander Park in Lawrenceville say the incident happened after the driver of that car allegedly deliberately rammed his vehicle.
Arrest warrants show William Moore has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree and one count each of criminal damage to property in the second degree and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
The warrants show the incident happened on April 23. The vehicle was damaged in the incident, but the warrants do not state whether anyone was injured.
Moore's attorney, Mathew Crosby, issued a statement on Friday in response to media reports about the shooting.
Crosby said Moore had taken his children and the family's dog to the park and a female child assaulted he former athlete's daughter. Crosby did not specify how the child assaulted Moore's daughter.
"William parked his car, got out and approached her driver’s side window to talk," Crosby said. "She responded by putting her car in reverse and slamming it into William’s car right where his young son was sitting.
"It was not until she pulled forward and was preparing to crash into his car again that he produced his gun. William was terrified that his children would be seriously hurt or killed if he did not act immediately."
Crosby said Moore was aiming for the car's tires in an attempt to disable the vehicle.
"William adamantly denies the charges and looks forward to his day in court to give his side of the story," Crosby said.
Moore was drafted by the Falcons in 2009 and played for the team for seven seasons. His last season in the NFL was in 2015. He was selected for the 2013 Pro Bowl.
Moore was booked into the Gwinnett County jail last Sunday. Jail records show he was still being held there on Friday.
