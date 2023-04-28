Attorneys for a former Atlanta Falcons player who was arrested for allegedly firing a gun at a vehicle which three people, including two children, were in at Alexander Park in Lawrenceville say the incident happened after the driver of that car allegedly deliberately rammed his vehicle.

Arrest warrants show William Moore has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree and one count each of criminal damage to property in the second degree and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

