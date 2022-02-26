Lilburn-based attorney Elaine Amankwah Nietmann recently kicked off her campaign to run for a judge's seat on Gwinnett County State Court's bench.
Nietmann is an immigrant from Africa who is running for the seat currently held by State Court Judge Pamela South, who is retiring after this year. She has been endorsed by One Voice Africa, the Nigerian-American Public Affairs Committee and the African Women's Public Advocacy Committee.
In a campaign announcement, Nietmann said she hopes to be a role model for other immigrants in Gwinnett County.
"Attorney Nietmann firmly believes that it is time for our County to gain an immigrant judge on the bench, a judge who understands and has experience with some of the issues of our immigrant population," her campaign said in the announcement. "She is currently being supported across the aisle by both political parties in her non-partisan race for judge."
An online town hall meet and greet for Neitmann's campaign is set to be held at 8 p.m. on March 3. The Meeting ID is 843 9425 5515 and the Passcode is 532972. The event is being planned The African Women’s Public Advocacy Committee, the Nigerian-American Public Affairs Committee and One Voice Africa.
Three issues that Nietmann's campaign wants to tackle are concerns about crime, addiction and mental health. As an attorney with a practice based in Lilburn, she has also served as a public defender.
She has been married for 13 years and four children, including one who has special needs.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
