Amy Li didn't plan to get a flu shot Saturday. But when the opportunity presented itself, the Lawrenceville resident took advantage — and for free, to boot.
Li was at Saturday's Gwinnett County Community Health Fair working for Live Healthy Gwinnett. The health fair, held at Buford's Bogan Park, featured vendors in the health care industry along with various health screenings. Free flu shots were offered to the first 100 people who wanted them.
"It was absolutely the perfect time to do it," Li said. "Definitely, I needed it. I'm just glad it happened to be offered here."
The health fair is a partnership between the Gwinnett Daily Post, Live Healthy Gwinnett and the Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation department. It is presented by The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center and Northeast Georgia Physician’s Group.
Lifesouth was also part of the health fair, giving attendees a chance to donate blood. The Holistic Health Center provided free chair massages and the Gwinnett County Fire Department offered free blood pressure checks in addition to many other vendors that were present.
For Live Healthy Gwinnett, the community health fairs are a chance to let locals know just what is offered in their immediate area, said Coordinator Cairon Marcelin.
"We really want our community members — especially in the area where the health fair is — to know we offer free programs that are very educational," Marcelin said.
One of the programs she especially enjoys highlighting is the Mobile Recreation Program that comes to places such as apartment complexes and encourages children to be active through obstacles courses, jumping rope and other activities.
To learn more about the Mobile Recreation Program go to www.livehealthygwinnett.com.
The next Gwinnett County Community Health Fair will be held Dec. 5 at Lenora Park in Snellville.
