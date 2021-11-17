Gwinnett County Public Schools will begin making people who attend school meetings go through a security screening, including passing through a metal detector, before they can enter the meeting.
The school system announced the new security measure on Wednesday. The first meeting where the new measures will be in place is scheduled for Thursday.
"As this is the first month with these expanded safety measures in place, meeting attendees are encouraged to arrive early to provide ample time to go through the security check-in," district spokeswoman Sloan Roach said.
Other security measures that have been put in place at school board meetings since May include an increase in the number of school resource officers and other school system staff members who will be present in the meeting room to monitor the room as well as video monitoring of people entering the room.
The additional security measures come after a standoff between a parent and district officials over face masks at the October school board meeting, which resulted in the meeting ending early during public comment. A similar standoff between a large group of parents and district officials over face masks at the board meeting in May led to that meeting starting 40 minutes later than scheduled.
