Gwinnett County police said a man was killed following what detectives believed was an attempted carjacking Sunday afternoon in Peachtree Corners.
Police were called to the QT located at 5255 Peachtree Parkway at about 12:30 on Sunday. When officers arrived they found a black man lying near a black passenger vehicle near the air pumps.
"Members of the Gwinnett County Fire Department arrived and determined that the victim was deceased," Sgt. Michele Pihera said.
Pihera said that, based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believed that the victim came to the QT to put air in his tires.
"He pulled his vehicle in so that the passenger side was nearest the machine," Pihera said. "While he was servicing his vehicle, a black four-door passenger vehicle backed in directly next to the victim’s car.
"The vehicle was occupied by three people. One of the occupants of the suspect’s vehicle got out and entered the victim’s car in the driver’s seat. Seeing what was happening, the victim then tried to stop his vehicle from being stolen."
Pihera said the suspect and the victim then engaged in a physical altercation when the victim entered through the passenger side. A second suspect then got out of the other vehicle and got involved, Pihera said.
While all of this was going on, Pihera said the driver of another vehicle, who had no idea a crime was taking place, parked directly behind the victim's car to wait for a turn at the air pump.
"As one of the suspects tried to back up the victim’s car, he collided with the waiting vehicle," Pihera said. "The suspect got out of the victim’s vehicle, and one of the suspects shot the victim. Both suspects got back into their vehicle and drove off."
The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling south on Peachtree Parkway, Pihera said. Investigators believe that this homicide resulted from an attempted carjacking. The identity of the suspects and their vehicle is unknown at this time.
Detectives are interviewing witnesses and trying to obtain any video surveillance of the crime. The identity of the victim will be released once his next-of-kin has been notified.
Gwinnett police are asking anyone who has information to share in this case to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 22-056130
