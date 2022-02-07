An alleged attempted assault between two Snellville men resulted in one of the men being shot to death in a street near the city on Saturday night.
Gwinnett County police said Darius Bush, 22, shot and killed Avery Nowlin, also 22, during an altercation on Golfe Links Drive. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 6:45 p.m.
Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said Bush was sitting in his car, which was in the parking lot of a residential area, when Nowlin approached the vehicle while carrying a weapon.
"Moments later, a physical altercation was initiated by Avery," Valle said. "Bush, fearing for his life, discharged his firearm, striking Nowlin. At this time, Bush is not being charged with any crimes."
Nowlin's body was found by police lying in the street. He had already died by the time officers arrived at the scene of the shooting.
Valle said police are currently treating the shooting as a case of self defense. The police spokeswoman said Georgia law states, "a person is justified in threatening or using force against another when and to the extent that he or she reasonably believes that such threat or force is necessary to defend himself or herself or a third person against such other's imminent use of unlawful force."
